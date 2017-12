One is dead after a car versus semi crash on Thursday morning in Thurston County.

The Nebraska State Patrol said 21-one-year-old Aaron Reicks of Ravenna, Nebraska was driving northbound near 12th and J Streets in Pender at around 11:30 a.m. Thursday when he struck a northbound semi being driven by 28-year-old Troy Abel of Wilburton, Oklahoma.

Reicks wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and died from his injuries.

The investigation is being led by the Nebraska State Patrol.