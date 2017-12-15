Child and toddler mattress recall - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Child and toddler mattress recall

Posted:
(NBC News) -

More than 23,000 crib and toddler mattresses sold online last year are being recalled because they don't meet the mandatory federal flammability standard for mattresses.

The recall involves "Dream on Me" spring and foam mattresses for cribs and toddler beds.

They were sold in a variety of colors and prints, throughout last year, on amazon.com, kohls.com, walmart.com and wayfair.com.

Consumers should stop using the mattresses and contact "Dream on Me" to receive a free mattress that's in compliance with the federal flammability standard. 

Dream On Me can be reached toll-free at 877-201-4317 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday or online at www.dreamonme.com and click on "Customer Care" for more information.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.