Child and toddler mattress recall

More than 23,000 crib and toddler mattresses sold online last year are being recalled because they don't meet the mandatory federal flammability standard for mattresses.

The recall involves "Dream on Me" spring and foam mattresses for cribs and toddler beds.

They were sold in a variety of colors and prints, throughout last year, on amazon.com, kohls.com, walmart.com and wayfair.com.

Consumers should stop using the mattresses and contact "Dream on Me" to receive a free mattress that's in compliance with the federal flammability standard.

Dream On Me can be reached toll-free at 877-201-4317 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday or online at www.dreamonme.com and click on "Customer Care" for more information.