CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Coyote attacks family dog

An Illinois couple whose dog was attacked by a coyote is warning other pet owners to take precautions when letting small animals outside.

Vicky Dinges says her dog named Boozer had been out of her Northfield home for less than a minute Wednesday when a coyote attacked the Cairn Terrier.

Dinges says she ran out of the house screaming and the coyote ran off.

She retrieved Boozer, who suffered a deep gash in his head, a bloody eye and other injuries.

He is expected to be ok.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources recommends pet owners always monitor small animals when they're outside.