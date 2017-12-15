Estherville police ask for help after explosions reported - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Estherville police ask for help after explosions reported

Posted:
By Keith Bliven, News Director
ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KTIV) -

The Estherville police department is asking for help after several explosions have been reported. 

Police say they've had several calls reporting loud noises sounding like explosions, or very loud gun shots, in recent weeks. 

Police responded to the scene of one of these explosions and were able to find a part of the device that did not detonate. 

Discovered the device was a firework display wrapped in tape that had been lit off.

Officials say they have received videos from the public showing a vehicle driving around a neighborhood and throwing something out of the window. 

If you have any information you're asked to call the Estherville police department at 712-362-3515. 

