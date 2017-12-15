Judge postpones murder trial for Le Mars, IA man

A judge has postponed the murder trial of a northwest Iowa man, who's charged with stabbing his sister to death.

Thirty-four-year-old Thomas Bibler has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, willful injury causing serious injury, and going armed with intent.

Bibler was arrested in June of last year after a standoff with police at his Le Mars apartment.

His sister, 27-year-old Shannon Bogh, died of stab wounds at the hospital in Le Mars.

Bibler's trial is now set to begin January 30.

If convicted, Bibler would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.