Judge postpones murder trial for Le Mars, IA man - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Judge postpones murder trial for Le Mars, IA man

Posted:
By Matt Breen, Evening Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
LE MARS, IA (KTIV) -

A judge has postponed the murder trial of a northwest Iowa man, who's charged with stabbing his sister to death.

Thirty-four-year-old Thomas Bibler has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, willful injury causing serious injury, and going armed with intent. 

Bibler was arrested in June of last year after a standoff with police at his Le Mars apartment. 

His sister, 27-year-old Shannon Bogh, died of stab wounds at the hospital in Le Mars. 

Bibler's trial is now set to begin January 30.

If convicted, Bibler would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.