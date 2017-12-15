Warming up as we kick-start the weekend

The moisture that brought the snow showers has moved out of the region leaving behind decreasing clouds cover as drier air has been working in. High pressure to our west will start taking over and this will give us a much more pleasant Friday. Today will feature warmer temps, with 40s expected along with more sunshine. Another cold front will begin to track toward Siouxland by tomorrow and this will give us increasing cloud cover late Saturday into Sunday. Out ahead of it, highs will be even warmer tomorrow with some of us likely climbing above 50°. Sunday will be a lot cooler due to the clouds and NW flow kicking back in with 30s and 40s expected.

A ridge the begins to build in as we step into the week before Christmas giving us continued mild and sunshine filled conditions. Temperatures look to stay about 15-20° average for this time of the year with more highs in the 40s and 50s. Big changes look to take shape for the latter half of the week though. A system looks to take shape and track its way into the Plains. At this point, we look to be on the colder, northern side which would mean snow for Siouxland. It could be a rather strong storm and this will be something that we continue to watch very closely, especially heading into the few days prior to Christmas. Continue to monitor us for the latest! Much more wintry air looks to filter in behind it with highs in the 20s and lows in the single digits!

Meteorologist T.J. Springer