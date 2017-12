Military members from Siouxland share their Christmas greetings.



Tech. Sgt. Joe Peterson sends a shout out to his friends and family in Sioux City this holiday season.



Holiday Greetings from Pvt. Alexander Lundeen to family and friends in Dakota City, Nebraska.



CMSgt Michael Albrecht sends holiday greetings to Sioux City, Iowa from Air Base 201 in Agadez, Niger.