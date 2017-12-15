Santa Tracker

The North American Aerospace Defense Command is celebrating the 62nd Anniversary of tracking Santa’s yuletide journey!



The NORAD Tracks Santa website, www.noradsanta.org features Santa’s North Pole Village, which includes a holiday countdown, games, activities, and more.

Starting at 1:01 a.m. on Dec. 24, website visitors can watch Santa make preparations for his flight.

NORAD’s “Santa Cams” will stream videos on the website as Santa makes his way over various locations.

Then, at 5 a.m., trackers worldwide can speak with a live phone operator to inquire as to Santa’s whereabouts by dialing the toll-free number 1-877-Hi-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) or by sending an email to noradtrackssanta@outlook.com.