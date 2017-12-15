Santa Tracker - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Santa Tracker

Posted:
(SUBMITTED) -

The North American Aerospace Defense Command is celebrating the 62nd Anniversary of tracking Santa’s yuletide journey! 

The NORAD Tracks Santa website, www.noradsanta.org features Santa’s North Pole Village, which includes a holiday countdown, games, activities, and more.  

Starting at 1:01 a.m. on Dec. 24, website visitors can watch Santa make preparations for his flight. 

NORAD’s “Santa Cams” will stream videos on the website as Santa makes his way over various locations.

Then, at 5 a.m., trackers worldwide can speak with a live phone operator to inquire as to Santa’s whereabouts by dialing the toll-free number 1-877-Hi-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) or by sending an email to noradtrackssanta@outlook.com.

