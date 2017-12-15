Pleasant temperatures to start our weekend - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Pleasant temperatures to start our weekend

Posted:
By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

It's been a mild Friday in Siouxland as highs have been in the 40s with a mix of sun and clouds.  

These clouds should thin a bit but we'll keep temperatures well above average tonight with lows in the 20s.  

Saturday will give us increasing clouds but very nice temperatures in the upper 40s which will be about 15 degrees above average.  

The changes we see on Sunday include cooling down by about 10 degrees and we'll see a mostly cloudy sky.  

A little more sunshine should return for the start of the workweek with highs in the 40s on Monday and Tuesday and maybe even hitting 50 by Wednesday.  

Big changes are expected to arrive by Thursday as colder air almost certainly pours into the region with highs in the low 30s.  

Along with the colder air will come a chance of some snow as well.  

The snow chance will probably be gone by Friday but the cold air is going to be sticking around with highs only in the upper 20s.

