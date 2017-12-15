Victim of a 'porch pirate' speaks out, and gives advice

More and more customers are shopping online, which means, packages are being delivered to homes in Siouxland nearly every day.

But the flurry of deliveries also means it's prime-time for package thieves.

The other night-Sioux City police arrested a person they call a porch pirate, and the crime was all caught on camera.

"I noticed that the package was gone," said Carlos Gonzalez, Victim of Package Theft.

Carlos Gonzalez was expecting a delivery this holiday season.

When he got the notification that the package had arrived, he checked-and it was not on his front porch.

Luckily, he had a security device already in place.

"I didn't notice it until I saw my cameras again," adds Gonzalez.

So, Carlos thought of a plan to see if the porch pirate would return.

"I put a dummy package outside my front door, seeing if I could catch somebody," said Gonzalez. "I just filled up a bag of dirt and threw it in there, and sure enough- by the morning it was gone again."

But, the thief didn't learn his lesson.

"The same day I came back, not even an hour later, I put another dummy package out here, and not even 15-20 minutes later, the same guy... I saw him walking along the sidewalk, checking out the packages, I could tell it was him from the video."

Sgt. Jeremy McClure with the Sioux City Police Department, says there are some precautions you can take to keep the "Grinchs" away.

"If you don't think you'll be home when your packages are delivered, consider possibly having them delivered to your place of work if that's a possibility," said Sgt. Jeremy McClure, Sioux City Police Dept. "Or if there's a neighbor you trust or someone else that would be available during that time to keep an eye out for those packages."

Carlos Gonzalez purchased security cameras as his precaution, and he suggests everyone else do the same.

"Get cameras," suggests Gonzalez. "I've seen this more and more pop up now on Facebook where people are getting packages stolen. Especially now with the holidays coming up."