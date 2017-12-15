Thousands of pigs dead in Emmet County barn fire

Six fire departments worked together for nearly seven hours to battle a fire which destroyed three hog barns and left thousands of pigs dead in Emmet County.

An Assistant Fire Chief says the fire was reported around 1:30am, southeast of Dolliver. When firefighters arrived, the center building was completely engulfed in flames.

Fire was coming from the East building and smoke from the west building. The three hog buildings were a total loss.

About 25-hundred sows and four-thousand piglets inside the buildings were killed.

Damages are estimated at about 10-million dollars and a cause has not yet been determined.