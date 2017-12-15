Parade of Homes to showcase Everly Community

Brandon Hansen and Ryan Nemmers are planning the "Everly Parade of Homes."

The idea started as a simple tour of their home, and has grown to five homes. Brandon and Ryan are from larger families, and have always enjoyed decorating during the holiday season.

Their home includes three, themed Christmas trees while another features a train display.

The tour is 10-dollars and takes place this Sunday. It starts at Brandon and Ryan's home on 314 East 3rd Street. There, guests will receive maps to the other homes on the tour.

Proceeds will go to families in need.