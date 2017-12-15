SportsFource Extra basketball scores & highlights

Aidan Vanderloo had 27 points in Sioux City East's win over Sgt. Bluff-Luton Friday.
--BOYS BASKETBALL
Bishop Garrigan 80 North Union 41 F
Norfolk 70 Columbus 60 F
Logan-Magnolia 72 Riverside 22 F
Pierce 54 Columbus Scotus 37 F
Newell-Fonda 69 Manson-NW Web 61 F
Neligh-Oakdale 51 Bloomfield 35 F
Dakota Valley 72 Canton 53 F
Bishop Heelan 62 CBTJ 37 F
Stuart 61 Elkhorn Valley 52 F
Ponca 65 Emerson-Hubbard 20 F
Western Christian 63 Estherville LC 47 F
Boyd County 65 Ewing 13 F
Walthill 50 Hartington-N'castle 41 F
BR/LD 50 Howells-Dodge 39 F
Treynor 57 IKM-Manning 50 F
Gehlen Catholic 70 MMC/RU 41 F
Boone Central 60 Norfolk Catholic 44 F
North Central 51 O'Neill St. Mary's 40 F
Todd County 71 Omaha Nation 67 F
Laurel-Conc/Cole. 71 Plainview 59 F
OA-BCIG 57 Ridge View 28 F
West Lyon 62 Rock Valley 53 F
S.C. East 91 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 51 F
Pocahontas Area 72 Sioux Central 58 F
Southeast Valley 51 SL St. Mary's 47 F
Unity Christian 45 South O'Brien 40 F
Spirit Lake 63 Spencer 35 F
Wakefield 61 Stanton 29 F
Le Mars 76 Storm Lake 34 F
Wynot 55 Wausa 41 F
Wisner-Pilger 65 Wayne 40 F
CR-Bayard 55 Woodbine 48 F
--GIRLS BASKETBALL
Denison-Schleswig 54 Glenwood 43 F
Logan-Magnolia 55 Riverside 16 F
Pierce 28 Columbus Scotus 27 F
Ewing 52 Boyd County 45 F
Elkhorn Valley 55 Stuart 30 F
Norfolk 50 Columbus 36 F
Okoboji 41 MOC-FV 33 F
Newell-Fonda 67 Manson-NW Web 38 F
Gayville-Volin 49 Alcester-Hudson 43 F
Dakota Valley 62 Canton 31 F
Bishop Heelan 60 CBTJ 55 F
Crofton 68 Creighton 18 F
GT/RA 60 East Sac County 45 F
Ponca 53 Emerson-Hubbard 32 F
Western Christian 60 Estherville LC 52 F
H-M-S 36 Hinton 28 F
West Sioux 57 Lawton-Bronson 51 F
Homer 58 Lutheran N'east 44 F
Gehlen Catholic 49 MMC/RU 35 F
Bloomfield 49 Neligh-Oakdale 31 F
N. Bend Central 61 Pender 50 F
Laurel-Conc/Cole. 73 Plainview 39 F
OA-BCIG 46 Ridge View 43 F
West Lyon 52 Rock Valley 39 F
Unity Christian 65 South O'Brien 43 F
Le Mars 73 Storm Lake 43 F
Stanton 50 Wakefield 18 F
Hartington-N'castle 70 Walthill 43 F
Wynot 47 Wausa 29 F
Wayne 60 Wisner-Pilger 52 F
CR-Bayard 52 Woodbine 43 F
--MEN'S BASKETBALL
South Dakota St 103 Colorado 112 F/OT2
MD-Eastern Shore 36 Creighton 87 F
Doane 84 Dordt 77 F
Concordia 103 Northwestern 111 F
Morningside 70 Wayne State 66 F
--WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
South Dakota State 65 Creighton 72 F
Doane 59 Dordt 64 F
Concordia 84 Northwestern 80 F
--USHL
Central Illinois 1 Sioux City 2 F/SO