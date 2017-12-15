SportsFource Extra basketball scores & highlights - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

SportsFource Extra basketball scores & highlights

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Aidan Vanderloo had 27 points in Sioux City East's win over Sgt. Bluff-Luton Friday. Aidan Vanderloo had 27 points in Sioux City East's win over Sgt. Bluff-Luton Friday.

--BOYS BASKETBALL
Bishop Garrigan 80 North Union 41 F  
Norfolk 70 Columbus 60 F  
Logan-Magnolia 72 Riverside 22 F  
Pierce 54 Columbus Scotus 37 F  
Newell-Fonda 69 Manson-NW Web 61 F  
Neligh-Oakdale 51 Bloomfield 35 F  
Dakota Valley 72 Canton 53 F  
Bishop Heelan 62 CBTJ 37 F  
Stuart 61 Elkhorn Valley 52 F  
Ponca 65 Emerson-Hubbard 20 F  
Western Christian 63 Estherville LC 47 F  
Boyd County 65 Ewing 13 F  
Walthill 50 Hartington-N'castle 41 F  
BR/LD 50 Howells-Dodge 39 F  
Treynor 57 IKM-Manning 50 F  
Gehlen Catholic 70 MMC/RU 41 F  
Boone Central 60 Norfolk Catholic 44 F  
North Central 51 O'Neill St. Mary's 40 F  
Todd County 71 Omaha Nation 67 F  
Laurel-Conc/Cole. 71 Plainview 59 F  
OA-BCIG 57 Ridge View 28 F  
West Lyon 62 Rock Valley 53 F  
S.C. East 91 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 51 F  
Pocahontas Area 72 Sioux Central 58 F  
Southeast Valley 51 SL St. Mary's 47 F  
Unity Christian 45 South O'Brien 40 F  
Spirit Lake 63 Spencer 35 F  
Wakefield 61 Stanton 29 F  
Le Mars 76 Storm Lake 34 F  
Wynot 55 Wausa 41 F  
Wisner-Pilger 65 Wayne 40 F  
CR-Bayard 55 Woodbine 48 F  

--GIRLS BASKETBALL
Denison-Schleswig 54 Glenwood 43 F  
Logan-Magnolia 55 Riverside 16 F  
Pierce 28 Columbus Scotus 27 F  
Ewing 52 Boyd County 45 F  
Elkhorn Valley 55 Stuart 30 F  
Norfolk 50 Columbus 36 F  
Okoboji 41 MOC-FV 33 F  
Newell-Fonda 67 Manson-NW Web 38 F  
Gayville-Volin 49 Alcester-Hudson 43 F  
Dakota Valley 62 Canton 31 F  
Bishop Heelan 60 CBTJ 55 F  
Crofton 68 Creighton 18 F  
GT/RA 60 East Sac County 45 F  
Ponca 53 Emerson-Hubbard 32 F  
Western Christian 60 Estherville LC 52 F  
H-M-S 36 Hinton 28 F  
West Sioux 57 Lawton-Bronson 51 F  
Homer 58 Lutheran N'east 44 F  
Gehlen Catholic 49 MMC/RU 35 F  
Bloomfield 49 Neligh-Oakdale 31 F  
N. Bend Central 61 Pender 50 F  
Laurel-Conc/Cole. 73 Plainview 39 F  
OA-BCIG 46 Ridge View 43 F  
West Lyon 52 Rock Valley 39 F  
Unity Christian 65 South O'Brien 43 F  
Le Mars 73 Storm Lake 43 F  
Stanton 50 Wakefield 18 F  
Hartington-N'castle 70 Walthill 43 F  
Wynot 47 Wausa 29 F  
Wayne 60 Wisner-Pilger 52 F  
CR-Bayard 52 Woodbine 43 F  

--MEN'S BASKETBALL
South Dakota St 103 Colorado 112 F/OT2  
MD-Eastern Shore 36 Creighton 87 F  
Doane 84 Dordt 77 F  
Concordia 103 Northwestern 111 F  
Morningside 70 Wayne State 66 F  

--WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
South Dakota State 65 Creighton 72 F  
Doane 59 Dordt 64 F  
Concordia 84 Northwestern 80 F  

--USHL
Central Illinois 1 Sioux City 2 F/SO

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.