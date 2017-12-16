Pilger, NE holds fundraiser for volunteer fire department

It's a giving time of year and residents of Pilger, NE were out giving back to their community, Saturday.

The town held a fundraiser at the community center in Pilger to raise money for the local fire department.

This year's annual small town Christmas is raising funds for the volunteer fire department's new fire hall.

Nearly 40 vendors from the tristate area showed up and displayed their crafts and products at the event.

This year's event is dedicated to helping the department rebuild after the tornadoes the town suffered in 2014.

"It is wonderful. The participation and the livelihood," said event organizer, Janell Vyborny. "It was kind of dull. We had that tornado and it's wonderful to be able to do this."

The event has been hosted by "Pilger Share" for the past five years.

The group offers food packages to families who volunteer their time to help others in the community.

Everyone at the community center was in the giving spirit and Santa Claus, himself, was there to spread some good ole holiday cheer.

"It's wonderful to have everybody come out and enjoy this nice atmosphere and seeing everything here that's real crafty and stuff. I invite everybody to come see it," said Santa Claus. "It's a jolly time, I mean it's nice to be here, to be with friends and everybody and hopefully everybody has a merry, merry Christmas."

The fundraiser lasted from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.