Kids decorate Christmas ornaments at J.C. Penney

By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

While parents were scrambling to get some last-minute Christmas shopping in this weekend, their kids were having fun decorating. 

Kids got the chance to decorate their very own ornaments  at J.C. Penney's inside Southern Hills Mall on Saturday.

The decorating was part of the company's "Kid Zone Program," where children get to participate in hands-on activities.

Kids that decorated their ornaments today got a 10% off coupon for their parents shopping spree. 

The next kids' zone event will be in the new year when they'll have the chance to make Valentine's Day card holders. 

