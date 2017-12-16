Colder Sunday on tap, snow likely by Thursday

We sure did start of the weekend on a pleasant and mild note with temperatures again rising into the 40s and 50s across the region. A cold front has made its way through and cooler air will begin to work in behind it. Highs will be falling back into the 30s and 40s Sunday under rather overcast skies due to a system to our south. Low pressure continues to push to our east with high pressure building in from the SW allowing for more warming. Monday will be unseasonably mild as well with highs surging back into the 40s and 50s. A weak cool boundary then gives Siouxland a slightly cooler day with temps still above average.

As we progress into mid-week we start to set our sights on bigger system that looks to effect the Plains. Out ahead of this front we once again look to be into the 40s and 50s. A potent cold front trails behind it and this along with the low pressure center look to bring big wintry changes. Temperatures will be falling through Thursday with very cold wind chills as gusts near 40 mph are possible. Accumulating snow looks to also accompany the blustery winds with moderate accumulations becoming more likely. This is something we will be watching very closely throughout the next few days and changes are likely so continue to monitor us for the latest. A much more wintry air mass moves in behind the front with highs in the 20s and lows in the single digits for the weekend before Christmas.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer