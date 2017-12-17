Custer park fire likely fully contained soon

A Custer State Park official says firefighters expect a western South Dakota wildfire to be fully contained by the end of crews' Monday shift.



Kobee Stalder, the park's visitor services program manager, says the fire consumed more than 84 square miles in the park and beyond its borders. He says slightly more than half the park was burned.



Officials reported Sunday that fire was 95 percent contained.



Park officials say the two main roads in and out of the park, U.S. Highway 16A and State Highway 87 South, as well as the visitors center reopened Monday morning. Stalder says the park could be fully re-opened to visitors by Friday.



He says officials are clearing trees that have the potential of falling into roads. The fire started from a downed power line on Dec. 11.

Custer State Park is set to reopen on a limited basis, a week after a wildfire closed the popular park in South Dakota.



The park's visitor center will reopen Monday. Superintendent Matt Snyder asks that visitors be patient as the park evaluates the damage and repairs roads and fences.



Officials also say U.S. Highway 16A and State Highway 87 South will reopen to the public on Monday. But all other roads and trails in the park will remain closed.



The fire has scorched more than 84 square miles since it started from a downed power line on Dec. 11. Officials say that as of Sunday, the fire was 95 percent contained.



The park just south of Mount Rushmore National Memorial is a top tourist destination.Legion Lake Fire press release for Sunday, Dec. 17.

Containment lines continue to hold and minimal fire behavior will allow firefighters to carry on mop up and patrol efforts Sunday around all areas of the Legion Lake Fire. Resources will be focused on securing containment lines east of the Custer State Park Boundary and west of Downen Road.

Due to more accurate mapping by ground crews on Saturday, the acreage increased to 54,023, while containment increased to 90 percent. Fire managers will re-evaluate containment this afternoon, but it is expected to remain at 90 percent.

Temperatures will remain in the 20’s with a high of 33 degrees predicted for today. Winds will remain in the north, northwest ranging from 10 to 25 miles per hour.

A type three organization will remain in charge through end of shift today, but then the fire will transition to a type four team. Additional resources continue to be demobilized.

Custer State Park and all interior roads within the park remain closed until Sunday night. Highway 16A and Highway 87 South will open to the public beginning Monday morning. All other roads within the park will remain closed due to visitor safety.

All areas of Wind Cave National Park with the exception of Highway 385, Highway 87, Beaver Creek Road, associated turnouts and the immediate area around the visitor center are closed to all public entry.

Fire Desk information and updates can be provided by emailing LegionLakeFire@gmail.com or by calling 605-646-3263."