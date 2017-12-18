HEALTHBEAT 4: Benefits of a sonogram

"I use it often in evaluation tendons and ligaments," said Dr. Jason Losee, Sports Medicine Physician at UnityPoint Health- St. Lukes.

Getting an ultrasound performed on your wrist, shoulders, knees, or other certain areas, can prove to be more beneficial on finding the problem, versus an x-ray.

"I can have the patient move their hands, or their joints, and I can see how their muscles and their tendons look while they're moving," said Dr. Losse.

"Which is a benefit over x-rays, or CT scans, or MRI, where there is a static or still image."

The ultrasound helps to find what is wrong with a certain tendon or ligament.

The exam is easily tailored to a specific painful area or set of differential diagnoses.

"If it is more of a chronic pain that's been building over time, but worsening, then an ultrasound could be very helpful to be able to evaluate those tendons and ligaments," said Dr. Losee

Dr. Losee adds that one of the limitations the equipment has, is that it can not see through the bone.

Overall though, it is a very useful device.

"For tendons and ligaments that are along the surface, it's actually a really good tool," said Losse.

Doctor Losee says the sonogram is very useful, and common, in sports medicine.

He adds that a problem such as carpal tunnel, can be helped by getting an ultrasound performed.