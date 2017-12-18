HEALTHBEAT 4: Benefits of a sonogram - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

HEALTHBEAT 4: Benefits of a sonogram

Posted:
By Jennifer Lenzini, Weekend Anchor/Multimedia Journalist
Connect

"I use it often in evaluation tendons and ligaments," said Dr. Jason Losee, Sports Medicine Physician at UnityPoint Health- St. Lukes.

Getting an ultrasound performed on your wrist, shoulders, knees, or other certain areas, can prove to be more beneficial on finding the problem, versus an x-ray.

"I can have the patient move their hands, or their joints, and I can see how their muscles and their tendons look while they're moving," said Dr. Losse. 
"Which is a benefit over x-rays, or CT scans, or MRI, where there is a static or still image."

The ultrasound helps to find what is wrong with a certain tendon or ligament.

The exam is easily tailored to a specific painful area or set of differential diagnoses.

"If it is more of a chronic pain that's been building over time, but worsening, then an ultrasound could be very helpful to be able to evaluate those tendons and ligaments," said Dr. Losee

Dr. Losee adds that one of the limitations the equipment has, is that it can not see through the bone.

Overall though, it is a very useful device.

"For tendons and ligaments that are along the surface, it's actually a really good tool," said Losse. 

Doctor Losee says the sonogram is very useful, and common, in sports medicine.

He adds that a problem such as carpal tunnel, can be helped by getting an ultrasound performed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.