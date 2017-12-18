PHOTOS: Three dead in train crash near Tacoma, Washington

An Amtrak train has derailed south of Seattle, spilling cars onto a busy interstate.

Three people were killed Monday when the opening of a highly touted new rail link outside Tacoma, Washington, ended with the inaugural train derailing and careening off a bridge onto a highway below, officials said.

Multiple sources, including federal law enforcement, told NBC News that they are looking into the possibility that the train was speeding at 80 mph in a 30 mph zone.

Washington State Police spokeswoman Brooke Bova said that roughly 100 people were transported to hospitals after the 7:33 a.m. PT crash that left several rail cars on the roadway and one dangling from the bridge. Five cars and a pair of trucks were involved in the highway pileup, but no motorists were killed, officials said. Rescue workers were still searching the wreckage for victims in the early afternoon.

The National Transportation Safety Board said Monday afternoon that federal investigators were on their way to the site, about 20 miles south of Tacoma. It is not clear what caused the crash. But an Amtrak official said the train was not using a technology called positive train control, which can prevent derailments caused by excessive speed.



Previous:

Several cars left the track, with at least one landing upside-down below the interstate overpass.

"The casualties include multiple injuries and fatalities," Detective Ed Troyer, a spokesman for the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, said of the 7:40 a.m. crash.

Several motorists were injured, but no fatalities were reported on the Interstate.

There were 78 passengers and five crew members on board the train headed from Seattle to Portland, Amtrak said.

Previous:

Several people were killed Monday after an Amtrak train derailed while traveling on the first day of a new route outside Tacoma, Washington.

"There have been multiple casualties as a result of the Amtrak derailment near Tacoma, Washington," Pierce County spokesman Ed Troyer said of the 7:40 a.m. incident. "The casualties include multiple injuries and fatalities."

The cause is under investigation, Troyer said.

Following the incident, Amtrak tweeted that it had been made aware of the incident.

"Amtrak is aware of an incident with Train 501, Cascades service from Seattle to Portland. Emergency services are on the scene and Amtrak management is responding," the company said in a statement.

An Amtrak train derailed near Tacoma, Washington on Dec. 18, 2017. Washington State Police

"Amtrak service south of Seattle is temporarily suspended. Service from Seattle to points north and east is continuing to operate."

The derailment happened between Olympia and Tacoma on a newly established Amtrak route aimed at adding more frequent and faster service Seattle and Portland, part of an $800 million project called the Cascades High-Speed Rail Capital Program.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Previous:

An Amtrak train derailed on Monday morning, blocking southbound lanes of a highway near Tacoma, Washington.



The Pierce County Sheriff's Office said there are multiple casualties and injuries reported.

First up close images of scene coming from @wspd1pio Trooper Bova, this is heartbreaking to see. Our thoughts & prayers to everyone involved. pic.twitter.com/ws460sjWRo — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) December 18, 2017

The sheriff's office said several cars on Interstate 5 were struck by derailed Amtrak train cars. There were multiple motorists injured on the roadway but there were no fatalities of motorists reported.

UPDATE: SB I-5 near DuPont is CLOSED. Traffic is backed up into JBLM. Avoid travel in the area & expect long delays on alternate routes. — WSDOT Tacoma Traffic (@wsdot_tacoma) December 18, 2017

Previous:

Pierce County Sheriff's Office said there are injuries in Amtrak train derailment in Washington state.



The number of injuries is still being determined.



Earlier Monday, an Amtrak train derailed and fell off a bridge over Interstate 5 near Mounts Road between Lakewood and Olympia.



Previous:

A high-speed Amtrak train derailed onto Interstate 5 between Tacoma and Olympia Monday, blocking all southbound lanes in Washington state.

KING 5 reports photos from the scene show the derailed car hanging off an overpass. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

This was the first day for the Amtrak Cascades high-speed train on its new route w trains further inland parallel to Interstate 5 through Tacoma, Lakewood, and Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

Images from scene show Amtrak train derailment near Tacoma, Washington pic.twitter.com/OKr3apzoyE — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 18, 2017

Previous:

Major emergency response for train derailment in Pierce Co., Washington, state transport agency and local media report.