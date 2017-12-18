Mild Monday, colder and snowier by Thursday

After a colder and rather cloudy closeout to the weekend, much warmer and sunny conditions are arriving in Siouxland to start off the workweek. A warm front is skirting by to our north and that will help pump us up into the 40s and 50s. The trailing cold front does cool us down just a touch for our Tuesday though with temps falling back into the upper 30s and 40s. A few more clouds start to move in Wednesday out ahead of strong storm system that looks to develop over the Plains. Temps once again look to rise into the 40s and 50s. This area of low pressure is slated to move into the region Thursday bringing a wintry mix of precipitation changing over to snow during the day. It could put down light to moderate snow accumulations before it's all said and done. Gusty winds are also likely with this system so we could see some blowing snow/whiteout conditions. The moisture then looks to pull out early Friday with some lingering light snow possible in the morning hours. Much colder air filters in behind the front with highs expected to remain the 20s through Christmas Eve. Lows will rather bitter falling into the low to mid single digits with some of our northern neighborhoods potentially falling below 0°. Another front dips out of Canada and this looks give us a chance of light snow for Christmas Eve with even colder temps by Christmas Day. Continue to stay with Storm Team to get your latest forecast updates!

Meteorologist T.J. Springer