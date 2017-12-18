There's still time to get paid to work the Super Bowl

Even though it's too late to become a volunteer at the Super Bowl, you still have time to find an actual job that will get you inside the stadium on game day.

For the past 14 years, S.A.F.E. has provided Super Bowl security services for the NFL by hiring unarmed security guards who perform crowd control, screening and other security-related duties.

S.A.F.E. has been conducting interviews for the jobs since September, but they have had a harder time filling the jobs this year because of Minnesota's low unemployment rate.

The job pays $18 for a day shift and $24 for an overnight shift. If hired, employees let the company know the shifts, days and locations they can work.

The NFL has a deadline for conducting detailed background checks for all game day employees, so S.A.F.E. only has a few days left to fill the rest of the available positions. This leads to many applicants being offered a job on the spot.

"It really did go pretty fast," said Thomas West, who was offered a job on Thursday. "I'm not going to say no, it's the Super Bowl. For the most part they kind of work around our schedule, which is another good thing about the job too."

