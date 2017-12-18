Bishop Heelan Catholic High School holds ceremonial processional to new facility

Bishop Heelan Catholic High School held a special celebration Monday in preparation for their upcoming move to their new school building.

"We've had over 70 years of rich history in the current Heelan High School and with the student's arrival on January 5th we're going to inaugurate that new chapter," said Father Shane Deman, Bishop Heelan Chaplain.

"And this is one of the great celebrations in our school's history," said Christian Bork, Bishop Heelan Principal.

This was a significant step as the students prepare to move into their new building.

"It's a great way for us to introduce the new building to our students, for many of them it's the first time they've been in the new construction," said Bork.

"We had a prayer service for the blessing of students in the gymnasium with all of the student available. After that blessing of students as they go into their exam week we had a Eucharistic procession transferring the blessed sacrament to the new facility, and taking the blessed sacrament through the hallways of the new facility." Said Father Deman.

"Father Deamon did a fantastic job of putting this together and making it symbolic and special for all of our students and staff," Said Bork

The construction crews are putting the finishing touches on the new facility before the early 2018 opening.

"The workers are just trying to wrap up the final details of the construction phase, and which we hope this facility will create as many educational memories for generations to come as the previous building has," said Father Deman.

Bishop Heelan's Development Team continue to raise money for the new gymnasium and hope to have that project wrapped up by early 2018.