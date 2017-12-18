Authorities provide extra security at Dakota Valley schools after social media threat

Superintendent Dr. Jerry Rasmussen said in an email shared with Dakota Valley District students and parents, authorities are investigating a threat made on a social media app concerning potential violence at Dakota Valley on Monday.

Dr. Rasmussen said students reported the concerns to the school district about the posting on Sunday.

Area law enforcement advised the school district that they would provide a large police presence inside and outside the school on Monday.

The South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation continues to lead the investigation into the validity of and the source of the threat.

The App used for the threat is called Sarahah and it pulls all the information from your contacts and operates anonymously when downloaded.

The App is based in Saudi Arabia and the developers of the App use your contacts and sells the contact information.



Dr. Rasmussen said, "Any threat of violence is concerning and we take all such threats very seriously."

The North Sioux City Police Department and Union County Sheriff have provided additional officers and deputies to be stationed inside the schools.

Dr. Rasmussen said, "We are continuing with extra patrols and vigilance this week by all the law enforcement agencies. We will also have law enforcement on site after school while we have our student practices."

The Union County Sheriff and Highway Patrol have multiple units patrolling the roads and the parking lots.