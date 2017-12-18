Two semis collide on Highway 75

A busy stretch of highway through Sioux City is reopened after two semis collide, head-on, earlier today.

The accident happened just before 3:00 P-M, at the intersection of Business Highway 75 and Outer Drive. Investigators say the semis, with side dump trailers, crashed in the intersection.

The northbound lanes of Highway-75 had to be closed for cleanup, but later reopened. Southbound lanes remained open, but were moving slowly.

There's no word on the extent of injuries suffered by the drivers.



Previous:

Sioux City Police responded to an accident on Highway 75 and Outer Drive around 3 p.m. on Monday.



Emergency responders are working the scene at this time.



Police tweeted Business 75 North is closed at Outer Drive and they are urging motorists to avoid the area.

