Two semis collide on Highway 75

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

 A busy stretch of highway through Sioux City is reopened after two semis collide, head-on, earlier today.

The accident happened just before 3:00 P-M, at the intersection of Business Highway 75 and Outer Drive. Investigators say the semis, with side dump trailers, crashed in the intersection.

The northbound lanes of Highway-75 had to be closed for cleanup, but later reopened. Southbound lanes remained open, but were moving slowly.

There's no word on the extent of injuries suffered by the drivers.
 

Sioux City Police responded to an accident on Highway 75 and Outer Drive around 3 p.m. on Monday. 

Emergency responders are working the scene at this time. 

Police tweeted Business 75 North is closed at Outer Drive and they are urging motorists to avoid the area. 


