Firefighters battle blaze at bowling alley in Des Moines

Des Moines, Iowa fire crews battled a massive fire at a bowling alley that has been around for 60 years.

Firefighters were called to the scene just after 5 a.m.

Flames quickly spread throughout the building, causing the roof the cave in.

Most of the fire was out by 8 a.m., but smoke continued to pillow out of the structure.

Crews remained on the scene until it was completely out.

Randy Thompson, the owner of Plaza Lanes said, "It's devastating. What will be will be and we plan on rebuilding and it will be twice as nice as it was before. It will be brand new but ya we will rebuild."

Fire officials say the bowling alley is destroyed.

The incident is under investigation.