President Trump lays out National Security strategy

    Tuesday, December 19 2017
(NBC News) -

President Trump has outlined his new plan to keep America safe by putting America first.

"A nation that does not protect prosperity at home cannot protect its interests abroad," the president said Monday as he outlined four main points of a plan that echoed many of his campaign appearances.

The new strategy focuses on defending the homeland, American prosperity, American influence  and "peace through strength."

"It calls for the construction of a wall on our southern border, ending chain migration and the horrible visa and lottery programs," Mr. Trump said.

