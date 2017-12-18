New Iowa AP boys rankings released

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, win-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Iowa City, West (12) 5-0 120 1
2. Des Moines, North 5-1 98 4
3. Dubuque, Senior 4-0 93 6
4. Waukee 5-1 84 5
5. Johnston 5-1 79 T2
6. Linn-Mar, Marion 4-1 50 10
7. Sioux City, East 4-1 48 T2
8. Des Moines, Hoover 5-1 39 8
9. North Scott, Eldridge 5-1 29 NR
10. Dubuque, Hempstead 4-1 18 NR
Others receiving votes: Pleasant Valley 15. Davenport, North 11. Cedar Falls 10. Newton (1) 10. Epworth, Western Dubuque 6. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 2. Valley, West Des Moines 2. Muscatine 1.
Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Norwalk (6) 7-0 118 2
2. Xavier, Cedar Rapids (5) 4-1 109 1
3. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City (1) 4-0 104 4
4. Glenwood (1) 6-0 99 3
5. Oskaloosa 8-0 87 5
6. Harlan 5-0 58 7
7. Mount Pleasant 4-2 35 9
8. Spirit Lake 4-1 34 8
9. Le Mars 5-1 24 NR
10. Pella 5-1 23 6
Others receiving votes: Webster City 8. Dallas Center-Grimes 6. Wahlert, Dubuque 4. Charles City 4. Washington 2.
Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Sioux Center (7) 6-0 123 1
2. Western Christian, Hull (5) 4-0 118 3
3. Van Meter (1) 6-0 95 2
4. Aplington-Parkersburg 6-0 72 5
5. Sheldon 6-1 71 4
6. South Hamilton, Jewell 8-0 65 6
7. Cascade,Western Dubuque 7-0 41 8
8. Unity Christian, Orange City 6-1 37 7
9. Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 4-1 18 T9
10. Regina, Iowa City 5-0 14 NR
Others receiving votes: Dike-New Hartford 13. Forest City 12. Treynor 9. Des Moines Christian 7. East Marshall, Le Grand 6. Northeast, Goose Lake 4. West Lyon, Inwood 4. Wapello 3. PCM, Monroe 2. Central Lee, Donnellson 1.
Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. North Linn, Troy Mills (8) 7-0 124 1
2. Grand View Christian (5) 7-0 118 2
3. St. Mary's, Remsen 7-0 104 3
4. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 6-0 66 6
5. St. Albert, Council Bluffs 4-2 63 4
6. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 4-0 50 T7
7. George-Little Rock 5-2 45 5
8. Don Bosco, Gilbertville 5-0 41 NR
9. Lynnville-Sully 6-1 17 NR
10. New London 6-1 13 T10
Others receiving votes: Bishop Garrigan, Algona 11. Ankeny Christian Academy 11. Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 9. Bedford 8. Edgewood-Colesburg 7. South O'Brien, Paullina 7. Graettinger-Terril-Ruthven-Ayrshire 5. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 4. Madrid 4. Alburnett 4. Dunkerton 3. St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 1.