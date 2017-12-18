New Iowa AP boys rankings released - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

New Iowa AP boys rankings released

Posted:
By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, win-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A
                                                          Record    Pts    Prv 
  1.  Iowa  City,  West  (12)          5-0          120    1     
  2.  Des  Moines,  North                5-1          98      4     
  3.  Dubuque,  Senior                    4-0          93      6     
  4.  Waukee                                      5-1          84      5     
  5.  Johnston                                  5-1          79      T2   
  6.  Linn-Mar,  Marion                  4-1          50      10   
  7.  Sioux  City,  East                  4-1          48      T2   
  8.  Des  Moines,  Hoover              5-1          39      8     
  9.  North  Scott,  Eldridge        5-1          29      NR   
10.  Dubuque,  Hempstead              4-1          18      NR   
   Others receiving votes: Pleasant Valley 15. Davenport, North 11. Cedar Falls 10. Newton (1) 10. Epworth, Western Dubuque 6. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 2. Valley, West Des Moines 2. Muscatine 1. 

Class 3A
                                                                                          Record    Pts    Prv 
  1.  Norwalk  (6)                                                            7-0          118    2     
  2.  Xavier,  Cedar  Rapids    (5)                                4-1          109    1     
  3.  Bishop  Heelan  Catholic,  Sioux  City  (1)      4-0          104    4     
  4.  Glenwood  (1)                                                          6-0          99      3     
  5.  Oskaloosa                                                                8-0          87      5     
  6.  Harlan                                                                      5-0          58      7     
  7.  Mount  Pleasant                                                      4-2          35      9     
  8.  Spirit  Lake                                                            4-1          34      8     
  9.  Le  Mars                                                                    5-1          24      NR   
10.  Pella                                                                        5-1          23      6     
   Others receiving votes: Webster City 8. Dallas Center-Grimes 6. Wahlert, Dubuque 4. Charles City 4. Washington 2. 

Class 2A
                                                                      Record    Pts    Prv 
  1.  Sioux  Center  (7)                              6-0          123    1     
  2.  Western  Christian,  Hull    (5)      4-0          118    3     
  3.  Van  Meter  (1)                                    6-0          95      2     
  4.  Aplington-Parkersburg                    6-0          72      5     
  5.  Sheldon                                                6-1          71      4     
  6.  South  Hamilton,  Jewell                  8-0          65      6     
  7.  Cascade,Western  Dubuque                7-0          41      8     
  8.  Unity  Christian,  Orange  City      6-1          37      7     
  9.  Kuemper  Catholic,  Carroll            4-1          18      T9   
10.  Regina,  Iowa  City                            5-0          14      NR   
   Others receiving votes: Dike-New Hartford 13. Forest City 12. Treynor 9. Des Moines Christian 7. East Marshall, Le Grand 6. Northeast, Goose Lake 4. West Lyon, Inwood 4. Wapello 3. PCM, Monroe 2. Central Lee, Donnellson 1. 

Class 1A
                                                                  Record    Pts    Prv 
  1.  North  Linn,  Troy  Mills  (8)      7-0          124    1     
  2.  Grand  View  Christian  (5)          7-0          118    2     
  3.  St.  Mary's,  Remsen                      7-0          104    3     
  4.  Wapsie  Valley,  Fairbank            6-0          66      6     
  5.  St.  Albert,  Council  Bluffs      4-2          63      4     
  6.  Gladbrook-Reinbeck                      4-0          50      T7   
  7.  George-Little  Rock                      5-2          45      5     
  8.  Don  Bosco,  Gilbertville            5-0          41      NR   
  9.  Lynnville-Sully                            6-1          17      NR   
10.  New  London                                      6-1          13      T10 
   Others receiving votes: Bishop Garrigan, Algona 11. Ankeny Christian Academy 11. Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 9. Bedford 8. Edgewood-Colesburg 7. South O'Brien, Paullina 7. Graettinger-Terril-Ruthven-Ayrshire 5. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 4. Madrid 4. Alburnett 4. Dunkerton 3. St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 1. 

