A bit cooler Tuesday before major changes later this week

It was a very mild start to the workweek as many of us went into the 50s for highs.

A weak cold front is going to move through Monday night making highs just a bit cooler over the next couple of days but we'll still be staying well above average with highs in the 40s.

The well-advertised changes in our weather could begin as early as Wednesday night when some light rain showers or even freezing drizzle could develop.

A mix of light rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow will be with us Thursday morning but then turn to all snow as the day goes along and colder air moves in.

Some light accumulations are going to be possible during the day Thursday and into Thursday night as well.

By Friday, the system will have moved to the east and a few flurries are all that would be leftover as colder air continues to pour into the region.

Highs on Friday will be in the mid-20s and by Saturday and Sunday, we'll only be getting into the upper teens.

Sunday gives us one more slight chance of a little light snow.

Christmas Day is looking dry at this point but very cold as we could start the day around zero and top out in the teens.