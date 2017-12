The City of Sioux City Engineering Division said construction on 18th Street, in the city's Hoeven Corridor, began Monday morning.

The closure will only last about a week, as city crews finish storm sewer repairs.

Because of the repairs, people traveling east on 18th Street from Steuben Street will be rerouted down Steuben, across 11th Street, up Terminal Drive and West on 18th Street.

The work is expected to be done by Saturday.