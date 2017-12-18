No plans to reopen Lake Okoboji Inn - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

No plans to reopen Lake Okoboji Inn

Posted:
By Carl Norquist, Producer
Connect
OKOBOJI, Iowa (KTIV) -

A company, which coordinated the sale of a historic Siouxland resort says the attraction will not reopen. 

Built in 1996, the West Lake Okoboji inn went up for sale in late August. It was listed at 4.4 million dollars during its online auction. 

The Dickinson County Recorder's office today said White Cap LLC, of Rapid City, SD bought The Inn for five-point-seven million dollars. "we just got it bought Friday." says realtor Mike Jensen, "We have no definitive plans at this time." 

Jon Hjelm of The Acre Company also said, "the purchaser has sent back all the checks for next year and canceled all reservations."

