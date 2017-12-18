Days to use fireworks in Sioux City lowered

Sioux City leaders have voted to limit the time you have to legally use fireworks in city limits on New Year's Eve and the 4th of July.

The city council voted unanimously to cut the number of days fireworks can be used.

On New Year's Eve, fireworks may only be used from 1:00 pm on December 31st until 12:30 am on the morning of New Year's Day.

City leaders also limited fireworks use around the 4th of July.

On both July 3rd and 4th, you can legally use fireworks from 1:00 pm until 11:00 pm.

That's down from the original 10 days that were allowed this past summer.

"We've heard the people, we've had a lot of people come to council after the July 4th holiday, talked about safety, talked about litter, and I think we've come to a good resolve where we can still celebrate Independence Day," says Council Member Dan Moore.

Last week, council passed the first reading of this ordinance.

They waited a week to vote on the second and third readings to get citizen feedback.