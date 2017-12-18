Siouxland band headed to Alamo Bowl

The walls of most high school gyms are lined with banners, showcasing the achievements of their sports teams.

In Allen, Nebraska, it's a little bit different.

Their gym highlights the long list of accomplishments their small band of 52 musicians has had.

In the past two decades, they've made four trips to college bowl games.

Now they're headed to their fifth.

"There are very few, very few small school bands that get a chance to do something like this and, from that standpoint we're kind of on a status with some of the larger schools around because we've been able to," says Richard Lacy, music director.

Students first found out they would be playing at this year's Alamo Bowl back in May.

They've been prepping ever since.

This year's performance will feature music from 'The Phantom of the Opera.'

"When we first started we introduced a lot of new, kind of, marching techniques and, like, different band things and, we've played this song before but, we did even more different musical things with this song," says Katie Bathke, band major.

It's a learning experience these students would otherwise never get inside the classroom.

"Where they're going to be, a tremendous mixture of people and that's one of the things that they need to be exposed to is the diversity. It involves completely different cultures," says Lacy.

Lacy says Allen will be one of the smallest schools performing at the Alamo Bowl on December 28.

But what they lack in size, they more than make up for in heart.

"I think to compete against schools who get hours at a day to do what we're doing right now is going to be really cool, just so we can see that, yeah, we're a small little Nebraska town but, we can do it anyway," says Bathke