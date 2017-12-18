Spectra contract approved - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Spectra contract approved

By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The council approved a contract with the new manager of the Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre.

The contract, with Pennsylvania-based Spectra Venue Management, was approved 4 to 1. 

In October, the city council voted to enter into negotiations with Spectra.

Spectra promised the city lower subsidies and increased ticket revenues. 

"I think, going through the contract, I've read it and I think that they have a very, very good contract. I think it's going to be good for all of the employees in Sioux City and for Sioux City itself," says Rhonda Capron, council member.

Spectra told the city it would retain current events and facilities staff members that would otherwise lose their jobs.

The agreement begins on Jan 1st of 2018.

