New police simulator approved

Sioux City City Council voted to approve the purchase of a new simulator for police.

Nearly $130,000 was awarded to Vir Tra of Arizona for the simulator, which features three projector screens with 180-degree visual training.

The city was awarded a 100-thousand dollar grant from Missouri River Historical Development to pay for the simulator.

And, it won't just benefit Sioux City Police.

The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office will also be using the new simulator.

"It's very important for both because that's who protects us and, you know, I don't just stick around Sioux City, you know, we can go outside of Sioux City and it gives them another edge on being able to take care of the people that they need to be taking care of," says City Council member Rhonda Capron.

The police department purchased its current training system in 2001, and it hasn't worked for the past 5 years.