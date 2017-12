Musketeers goalie Matt Jurusik is the USHL's Goaltender of the Week.



Jurusik allowed three goals over the weekend, but came up with 34 and 25 save performances in Sioux City's weekend sweep of Central Illinois.



The Chicago native saved 34 of 35 shots, and 10 of 11 shootout attempts, in the Muskies' 2-1 shootout win on Friday.



It's the first weekly honor for Jurusik. The Musketeers, now 7-11-3, are off until December 28th.