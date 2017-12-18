Iowa's Gustafson is Big Ten Co-Player of the Week for sixth time - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Iowa's Gustafson is Big Ten Co-Player of the Week for sixth time

Posted:
By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect
Megan Gustafson is the Big Ten Co-Player of the Week. Megan Gustafson is the Big Ten Co-Player of the Week.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -

Iowa forward Megan Gustafson is the Big Ten Co-Player of the Week, the sixth time she's earned the honor this season.
    
Gustafson is coming off a 26-point, 10-rebound performance in Iowa's 71-47 win over UNI on Sunday. It was Gustafson's 11th double-double this season, tops in the nation.
    
The senior from Wisconsin is also top 10 in the country in field goals, field goal percentage, rebounds, rebounds per game and total points. The No. 25 Hawkeyes are 11-1 this season.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.