Iowa's Gustafson is Big Ten Co-Player of the Week for sixth time

Iowa forward Megan Gustafson is the Big Ten Co-Player of the Week, the sixth time she's earned the honor this season.



Gustafson is coming off a 26-point, 10-rebound performance in Iowa's 71-47 win over UNI on Sunday. It was Gustafson's 11th double-double this season, tops in the nation.



The senior from Wisconsin is also top 10 in the country in field goals, field goal percentage, rebounds, rebounds per game and total points. The No. 25 Hawkeyes are 11-1 this season.