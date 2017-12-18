Nebraska's Frost named AP Coach of the Year

It's been a heck of a couple months for new Nebraska head coach Scott Frost. Frost came to Lincoln after leading Central Florida to an unbeaten season and taking the Knights to the Peach Bowl.



Monday, Frost was named the Associated Press Coach of the Year, receiving 21 of the available 57 first place votes.



The 42-year-old from Wood River, Nebraska led UCF to a 12-0 record and the American Athletic Conference championship, just two seasons after the Knights were winless.



Frost took the Nebraska job on December 2nd, though he plans to coach UCF in the Peach Bowl. Frost is just the second coach from outside a Power-5 conference to win AP Coach of the Year.



Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell received two votes.