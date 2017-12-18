Emmetsburg teen dies following Friday morning accident - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Emmetsburg teen dies following Friday morning accident

By Carl Norquist, Producer
EMMETSBURG, Iowa (KTIV) -

An Emmetsburg, Iowa, teen has died following a Friday morning accident. 

Investigators say a car driven by 17-year-old Hunter Williams crossed the center line on Highway 18, near Emmetsburg, and hit a semi truck head-on. The impact of the crash caused both vehicles to catch fire. 

Williams died of his injuries the next day.

Emmetsburg will be playing Estherville Lincoln-Central, on Tuesday night. A post on ELC's Facebook page asks fans to contribute to a free-will donation for the Williams family at the game.

Williams' funeral is set for Wednesday.

