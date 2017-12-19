Centsable Health: Holiday Drinks - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Centsable Health: Holiday Drinks

Posted:
By Michelle Schoening, Morning Anchor
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Whether you care coming in from the cold, leaving a healthy drink for Santa Claus or just want to enjoy a festive drink with family, Fareway dietitian, Caitlyn has you covered.

Link: https://www.fareway.com/shop-smart/dietitians

Recipes: Peppermint Mocha

· 1/2 Cup Almond Milk

· ½ Cup coffee

· 1 Tbsp Cocoa

· ¼ tsp peppermint extract

· 1 tsp stevia

Cranberry Ginger Fiz

· 1/4 Cup ginger ale (or Champagne)

· ¼ cup cranberry juice

· Cranberries for garnish

· Sprig of mint for garnish

HoHo CoCo Mocktail

· 1 oz coconut milk

· 1-2 oz coconut water

· Squeeze of fresh lime

· Coconut LaCroix

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.