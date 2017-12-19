Traffic accident claimed the life of Rock Valley, Iowa man

A traffic accident has claimed the life of an 89-year-old Rock Valley, Iowa man.

The Sioux County Sheriff's Department says Cornelius Van Zanten was a passenger in a car that was struck by another car that ran a stop sign near Rock Valley, Iowa.

The car was then pushed into the path of an oncoming truck.

Van Zanten was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Two other people in the car were injured.

The car that ran the stop sign was driven by 20-year-old Zachary Van Den Top of Hull.

The accident remains under investigation.