Traffic accident claimed the life of Rock Valley, Iowa man

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (KTIV) -
A traffic accident has claimed the life of an 89-year-old Rock Valley, Iowa man.
The Sioux County Sheriff's Department says Cornelius Van Zanten was a passenger in a car that was struck by another car that ran a stop sign near Rock Valley, Iowa.
The car was then pushed into the path of an oncoming truck.
Van Zanten was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Two other people in the car were injured.
The car that ran the stop sign was driven by 20-year-old Zachary Van Den Top of Hull.
The accident remains under investigation.