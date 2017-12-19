Investigators believe derailed train in Washington was traveling 80 miles per hour in a 30 mph zone

Investigators believe the Amtrak train that derailed in DuPont, Washington Monday was traveling 80 miles per hour in a 30 mph zone.

At least three people are dead and 100 others are being treated for injuries after a horrifying Amtrak train derailment sent several rail cars into the traffic of a busy interstate in Washington state Monday morning.

The National Transportation Safety Board had investigators working overnight to downloaded data from the rear black box and confirmed that the train was going way too fast.

"Preliminary indications is that the train was traveling at 80 miles per hour in a thirty miles per hour track," said NTSB spokesperson Bella Dinh-Zarr.

The Amtrak train was on its inaugural run of a new route from Seattle to Portland when it derailed then veered off an overpass 40 miles south of Seattle.

Several cars crashed on the busy Interstate 5 freeway in the middle of Monday morning rush hour and the train smashed into a semi-truck and several other cars.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2AUC1ts