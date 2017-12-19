Yankton man shot by trooper, charged won't get new attorney

A Yankton man facing charges after being shot by a state trooper a year ago has been denied his request for a new attorney

A Yankton man facing charges after being shot by a state trooper a year ago has been denied his request for a new attorney.

Curt Adams Sr. is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault of a police officer and aggravated eluding in the December 2016 incident that involved a police chase. An investigation concluded the trooper was justified in shooting Adams.

The Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan reports that Adams wasn't happy with his court-appointed attorney and requested different counsel, but prosecutors argued there was no compelling reason for a change. First Circuit Judge Tami Bern sided with the prosecution Monday.

Adams has entered pleas of not guilty or not guilty by reason of insanity. He faces trial in April. He has pleaded guilty to related drug possession charges.