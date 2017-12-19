Banned holiday items in the skies

If you're traveling by air this holiday season, think twice about the holiday items you pack.

For fire safety concerns, some airlines ban Christmas crackers, which are those wrapped and decorated cardboard cylinders with a joke or small gift inside.



Wax candles can be stored in a carry-on or checked bag, but gel candles must be placed in checked luggage due to the TSA's rules regarding gels and aerosols.

And snow globes are allowed, but you'll need to make sure they follow the TSA's rules regarding liquids.