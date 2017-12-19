Common plant may hold cancer cure - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Common plant may hold cancer cure

NBC News

A research professor at Stephen F. Austin State University in Texas says he has discovered a cancer-fighting compound.

Dr. Shiyou Li has been working at SFA for 25 years, and he and his team have found something "promising" in a plant known to wreak havoc in East Texas lakes.

The U.S. patent Dr. Li has applied for would be for an anti-cancer compound that is found in giant salvinia, an invasive plant species found in many lakes in Texas, but that is native to Brazil.

"The goal of our research is to identify a new molecule fighting against the cancer, human cancer," said Dr. Shiyou Li, Director of National Center for Pharmaceutical Crops at SFA.

Dr. Li says they found eight new compounds, with one of them showing anti-tumor activity.

Lab trials show this new compound can slow or even stop the growth of cancer cells, including pancreatic and lung cancer cells.

