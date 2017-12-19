AG NEWS: Tri-State Beef Conference set for Jan. 16-18

Iowa beef producers will soon meet with with their fellow producers in Nebraska and Missouri as part of a tri-state conference

The Three-State Beef Conference will be held January 16-18.

Producers will be able to meet with experts in the field and talk about a number of subjects, including reproductive management.

The first conference will be held at Southwestern Community College in Creston, Iowa, on January 16.

To register for this session, contact the ISU Extension and Outreach office in Union County at 641-782-8426 or kdowning@iastate.edu

Preregistrations are appreciated by Friday, January 12 to help with meal planning and reducing costs.

The second session, on Jan. 17, will be in Missouri at the MU Hundley-Whaley Learning Discovery Center in Albany.

Contact MU Extension in Gentry County at 660-726-5610 or deerings@missouri.edu.

The third session is Jan. 18 in Nebraska at the Gage County Nebraska Extension Center in Beatrice.

Registrations can be directed to Nebraska Extension in Gage County at 402-223-1384 or kristen.ulmer@unl.edu.

For more information contact your local university extension office or visit the conference website at https://www.extension.iastate.edu/feci/3StBeef/.