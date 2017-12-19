Court documents reveal criminal probe into building collapse - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Court documents reveal criminal probe into building collapse

SIOUX FALLS, SD (AP) -

Court documents show that officials could bring criminal charges related to a South Dakota building collapse that resulted in a worker's death.

The Argus Leader reports the U.S. attorney's criminal investigation into Hultgren Construction is the second federal inquiry into the December 2016 building collapse in downtown Sioux Falls.

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration started an immediate civil investigation into the collapse, which killed Hultgren employee Ethan McMahon.

A court report filed in OSHA's civil proceeding dated Nov. 20 said the U.S. attorney's criminal investigation could continue for at least 90 days.

The inquiry includes a review of data related to McMahon's death including video, photographs, interview statements and more.

South Dakota U.S. Attorney Randolph Seiler and Aaron Hultgren, president of Hultgren Construction, didn't comment to the newspaper.
 

