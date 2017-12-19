Nebraska panel denies request to amend Keystone XL ruling - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Nebraska panel denies request to amend Keystone XL ruling

File photo of Keystone Pipeline File photo of Keystone Pipeline
LINCOLN, NE (AP) -

A Nebraska commission that approved a route for the Keystone XL pipeline through the state is declining requests to amend its decision.
   
The Nebraska Public Service Commission on Tuesday denied motions by pipeline developer TransCanada and leading opponents of the project. The decision to approve a route through the state is expected to be appealed in court.
   
Opponents have said the commission overstepped its jurisdiction and denied due process to affected landowners when it approved a different route than what TransCanada had preferred. They say the alternative pathway will affect landowners who weren't along the company's preferred route and didn't have a chance to speak against it.
   
TransCanada had asked the commission to let it file an amended application to thwart an appeal on those grounds. 

