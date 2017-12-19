UPDATE: 15-year-old injured in accident at Norfolk High School

Authorities say a 15-year-old is recovering after being hit by a car near Norfolk High School.

Norfolk Police Capt. Michael Bauer says the accident happened just before 4 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 4th and Elm Streets. Witnesses told police that the 15-year-old boy was crossing the street. Two southbound cars stopped for the boy to pass, but a third southbound car didn’t see him.

Capt. Bauer says the passenger side mirror struck the boy. He was taken to Faith Regional Health Services with what were called nonlife-threatening injuries.

The boy is the fifth pedestrian hit by a car in Norfolk in the last month.