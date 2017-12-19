Accumulating snowfall looking more likely across Siouxland

Our mild temperatures are continuing for our Tuesday even though we will be slightly cooler this afternoon due to a cold front that is progressing through the region. Highs today look to round out in the 40s across the board with an abundance of sunshine. As we step into the overnight a few more clouds begin to skirt in out ahead of our next weathermaker that is slated to move in late Wednesday night. This will give us partly cloudy conditions through the daytime hours with overcast skies through the night.

By Thursday our first major wintry system of the season moves on in. With that, a few light rain/freezing rain showers are possible in the wee hours of the morning before heavier precip. starts to move in. A wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow looks to develop before quickly changing to snow as colder air works in behind the front. Snow looks to continue into the overnight before tapering to flurries during the day on Friday. Accumulating snow will be seen with the best bet for Siouxland in the 1-3" range with isolated higher amounts possible, especially NW/NE of Sioux City. Much colder air filters in with highs in the teens and 20s through Christmas Eve and lows falling into the single digits. Christmas Day is looking even more bitter with highs near 10° along with lows near 0°. Make sure you dress warm if you're traveling!

Meteorologist T.J. Springer