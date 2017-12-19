100 Plus Men That Care donates $7,700 to Unity Point St. Luke's - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

100 Plus Men That Care donates $7,700 to Unity Point St. Luke's SANE Program

By Brett Funke, Editor/Photographer
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Unity Point St. Luke's Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner Program got a very special donation Tuesday morning. 

The Sioux City chapter of 100 Plus Men Who Care donated $7,700 to the St. Luke's SANE Program. 

The SANE room is where victims of sexual assault can go to be safe and have a sexual assault kit taken on them for evidence. 

The SANE Program strives to be a safe place to recover and is made to feel more normal with less medical equipment, wood floors, and a bathroom like you would find in a home. 

The money will help the SANE Program at St. Luke's to continue growing and helping the Siouxland Community. 

"We are so lucky because we are going to be able to improve our program, we are going to be able to bring a training to Sioux City which is not only going to affect St. Luke's but the surrounding communities," said Ellen Kennedy, SANE Program Coordinator

The donation by 100 Plus Men Who Care will also go to purchase clothes for victims as often times clothes are collected for evidence and the SANE program strives to give the victim their dignity back after the worst day in their lives. 

